WOODBINE — Woodbine Manor Apartments, 201 Webster St., will again hold a community outreach event that will be open to the public, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
The Fellowship and Fun event will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
There will be food, music, a bounce house and games. Helping agencies and vendors who will be in attendance include Woodbine Fire Department, Woodbine Municipal Alliance, PRAC, Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Aarons Rental Furniture, Cape May Social Services, Cape May Health, CARA, Boy Scouts of Woodbine and Woodbine AARP Chapter 5292. Book bags were donated from Atlantic Medical Imaging, and donations from ShopRite, Woodbine Meat Market and Sea Isle Ice were also received.
For information or vendor sign-up, call Connie or Marilyn at 609-861-2047.
"As we begin the autumn season, it is a great time of year to celebrate this annual community event and bring together so many agencies that assist our local population,” Pikolycky said. “Come join us for fun and fellowship.”
