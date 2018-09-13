WOODBINE — Woodbine Manor Apartments, 201 Webster St., will again hold a community outreach event, open to the public.
This “Fellowship and Fun” event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22.
There will be food, music, a bounce house and games. Agencies and vendors in attendance include Woodbine Municipal Alliance, Cape May County Library, Coalition Against Rape and Abuse, Cape Assist, PRAC, Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, Woodbine Fire Department, Sea Isle Ice, Aaron's Rental Furniture, Cape May Social Services, Cape May Health Center and Jewish Family Service of Atlantic County.
For information or vendor sign-up, call Connie or Marilyn at 609-861-2047.