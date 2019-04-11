Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Woodbine marks Alcohol Awareness Month

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky has proclaimed April as Alcohol Awareness Month in the borough.

Every April since 1987, the National Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence has sponsored Alcohol Awareness Month in order to help individuals, families and communities learn about the disease of alcoholism and bring attention to alcohol-related issues affecting their community. This year’s theme, Help for Today, Hope for Tomorrow, is focused on underage drinking and the particularly dangerous effects alcohol can have on a young person’s health, safety and future.

Woodbine Elementary School, and the Woodbine Municipal Alliance are recognizing Alcohol Awareness Month with the following activities:

During the week of April 1 through 5, students from third to eighth grade were to complete posters in art class about alcohol awareness. A winner was to be selected from each class to have their art displayed in the window at Dionysus and the rest of the posters were to be displayed in the hallways.

On April 4, designated as Wear Purple Day, all staff and students were encouraged to wear purple. Information was to be sent out in Thursday blue folders about Alcohol Awareness Month and the alcohol-free weekend, April 5 to 7. All students were to receive a purple bracelet. Students who wore purple were to be given a purple Ram Buck and a special drawing was to be done for one of those students to win a prize. Borough staff also planned to show their support by wearing purple that day.

April 5 to 7 was designated as a nationwide alcohol-free weekend. Participants were encouraged to abstain for those three days in order to self-assess their comfort level with not being able to drink alcohol. At the end of the weekend, those who found the experience difficult were encouraged to contact local support groups for help.

On April 13 there will be a presentation on being alcohol- and drug-free. Presenters will give out colorable tote bags about living drug- and alcohol-free. There will be a taste demo with Snap-Ed and also a family activity and craft event sponsored by the Woodbine Municipal Alliance.

“The borough joins in showing our support for this worthwhile cause promoting awareness of the proper use of alcohol,” Pikolycky said.

