WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky wishes to remind animal owners in the borough to license their dogs as soon as possible if they have not already done so.
Animal Control will be issuing summons during the month of September to all unlicensed dogs. Below are the requirements:
• All cats and dogs in the borough must be licensed or owners will be in violation of borough ordinance.
• License fees for dogs are $8.20 if spayed or neutered; $11.20 if not.
• License fees for cats are $5, regardless.
• If purchased after March 31, a $5 late fee will be added.
• Proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination is required.
• Proof of spay and neuter must be brought in to receive the lower license fee.
“Please check and make sure your animal licenses are up to date. If you are unsure, the borough clerk can check our records for you,” Pikolycky said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.