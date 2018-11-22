WOODBINE — The Mayor’s Wellness Program is sponsoring a blood drive 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4 at the Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
Appointments are preferred. For an appointment, call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
To sign-up online, see redcrossblood.org and enter this sponsor code: borough of woodbine.
Every day in New Jersey and the surrounding region, the Red Cross needs to collect close to 800 units of blood and platelets in order to meet the needs of patients. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to give to help ensure hospitals have an adequate supply of blood and platelets. To find a donation site near you, see redcrossblood.org, call 800-REDCROSS or download the free Blood Donor app.
“We again thank all our donors from the October drive,” Pikolycky said. “There were 20 scheduled donors with a goal of 16 pints. Collected were 18 pints, with one Power Red and four deferrals. The 18 pints collected have gone on to potentially help 54 area hospital patients. We hope to do even better this time.”