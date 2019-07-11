WOODBINE — The Cape May County Department of Human Services has informed the Woodbine Municipal Alliance that the Governor’s Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse approved a grant totaling $11,000 for the grant to the group, Mayor William Pikolycky said.
This funding consists of DEDR (state) funds in the amount of $5,500, a municipal cash match of $1,375 and an in-kind match of $4,125, both provided by the borough, for a total grant of $11,000.
“This past weekend the alliance sponsored a morning of freshening up the playground equipment in our Lincoln Park in anticipation of summer activities. I want to add my thanks to (those of the alliance) for the Scout Troops and Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department in their assistance in this effort,” Pikolycky said.