WOODBINE — The Woodbine Municipal Alliance will hold its quarterly meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020, at the Woodbine Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave.

The meeting is open to the public and all are invited to attend.

“Now that the holiday season is past, the new year is a good time to get (re)involved and learn more about the Alliance’s initiatives,” said Mayor Pikolycky.

