Woodbine plans free rabies clinic for residents' pets

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky reminds residents that the borough's annual rabies clinic, free to borough residents, will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon March 9 at the Woodbine Ambulance Corps Building/Public Safety facility on DeHirsch Avenue.
For the convenience of residents, licenses may be obtained at Borough Hall the day of the clinic from 10 a.m. until noon. Proof of current rabies vaccination must be presented.
Residents are asked to have dogs on leashes with proper collars and cats in carriers.
Information on low-cost spay and neuter for Woodbine residents will be available at the clinic.
Licensing is required by borough ordinance; licenses can be obtained from the Municipal Clerk at Borough Hall, 501 Washington Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Because of revenue generated from the required license registration fees, I am pleased that the Borough is able to provide this service” noted Mayor Pikolycky.
• All cats and dogs in the Borough must be licensed or owners will be in violation of Borough ordinance.
• License fees for dogs are $8.20 if spayed or neutered; $11.20 if not.
• Cats $5, regardless.
• If purchased after March 31, a $5 late fee will be added.
Proof of spay and neuter must be brought in to receive the lower license fees.
Any questions about the clinic or licenses call the Borough Clerk at 609-861-2153.