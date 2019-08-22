WOODBINE — The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency has awarded the borough additional supplemental funding (loans and grants) in the amount of $1,881,530, for a total project nearly $4 million, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
Previously, USDA Rural Development awarded loans and grants of nearly $2 million to help the then Woodbine Municipal Utilities Authority (now part of the borough’s water and sewer utility) make critical repairs and improvements to the borough’s existing water treatment plant and distribution system.
The borough’s water treatment plant had its last major capital upgrades in the 1980s. Therefore, this approved funding will ensure the plant’s continued usage in a safe, economical and compliant manner.
Water quality in Woodbine has consistently tested well within satisfactory limits as determined by the state Department of Environmental Protection and federal Environmental Protection Agency, which testing on a regular basis. Our borough's Consumer Confidence Report reflects the high quality of Woodbine’s water supply.
This project will help to ensure the highest water quality standards for residents and provide the essential infrastructure needed to create local jobs while helping the overall borough economy.
The comprehensive program of upgrades to the borough’s water system, including the well house, filtration system, garage and related facilities and extension or replacement of water mains, will continue to favorably affect Woodbine’s Public Protection Classification rating, which continues to be upgraded due to municipally funded improvements to the water delivery system during the past several years.
“Recognizing the need for supplemental funding for an expanded scope of work, we reapplied to USDA, who acknowledged the importance of this project by providing this additional funding,” Pikolycky said. “We wish to thank USDA for once again supporting Woodbine’s initiatives and look forward to a possible fall start of construction. ”