Woodbine receives $200,000 for completion of Sumner Avenue project

WOODBINE — The borough has received an additional $200,000 in grant funding from the state Department of Transportation Municipal Aid Transportation Trust Fund for the reconstruction of Sumner Avenue from Heilprin to Tyler, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
“This permitted the borough to award a contract at our March 21 Borough Council meeting for the entire project as originally advertised,” Pikolycky said.
The contract, in the amount of approximately $335,000, was awarded to Jerry & Son Excavating Inc., of Mays Landing.
At the same meeting, Jerry & Son was also awarded a contract in the amount of approximately $174,000 for the reconstruction of Heilprin Avenue Phase 2, which is an interconnecting project with Sumner Avenue.
This road is in a deteriorated condition and needs improvements including the installation of stormwater facilities to correct recurrent flooding problems.
The project area historically floods during storms due to the lack of a drainage system.
It is used by school buses from surrounding districts and has seen an increase in traffic due to the expansion of use at the Woodbine Community School as well as Woodbine’s county library branch. It is also immediately adjacent to an NJ Transit route.
It abuts the borough’s new Cape May County Open Space Eco Park, which is under construction and which is expected to attract residents as well as visitors from across the county.
“As a result of this additional funding, we now can complete our last component of this multi-phased project on both Sumner and Heilprin, which has received approximately $725,000 in grant funding over the last few years. I want to thank the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation for recognizing the importance of finalizing this project. Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-April,” Pikolycky said.