WOODBINE — The U.S. Department Agriculture has awarded $44,800 to the borough toward the purchase of a new 1,000-gallon fire pumper truck for the Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
“This funding will supplement a $400,000 Small Cities grant that the Borough received last year for the firetruck purchase,” Pikolycky said in a statement
The new pumper will replace an existing 22-year-old pumper that, according to National Fire Protection Act standards, has reached the end of its useful life and no longer meets safety standards.
The WVFD provides fire protection services for more than 2,500 people over 8 square miles. The department also provides mutual and automatic aid to five other communities. The need for the WVFD to cover this large area underscores the importance of having a reliable pumper, Pikolycky said.
“Thanks to both the USDA-RD and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, we now have complete funding for this important public safety purchase,” Pikolycky said.