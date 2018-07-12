WOODBINE — The following is the summer schedule for the Woodbine Recreation Commission:
Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Boys and Girls Basketball Clinic at Woodbine Community Gym: Free to all Woodbine residents; $20 to out-of-town residents. Saturday Special Guest: Former National Champ and McDonald's All American Kevin Walls. Grades 2 through 8. Spots are limited.
Sunday, July 29 (noon to 2 p.m.): Boys and Girls Tennis Clinic at Lincoln Park for grades 3 through 8. Spots are limited.
Friday, Aug. 10: Noon Kickball Event at Lincoln Park for grades 3 through 8. Free to all Woodbine residents.
Friday, Aug. 17: Woodbine Basketball Night Out at Woodbine Community Gym for grades 3 through 8. Free to all Woodbine residents and $3 to out-of-town residents. Foul-shooting contests for Grades 3 through 5 and a 3-point shoot-out for grades 5 through 8. Divisions will be determined by entrants. There will also be a 15-and-older division for boys and girls. Prizes will be awarded.
Friday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m.: Hero Day at the Community Center. Join Captain America and watch "Avengers: Age of Ultron." Cupcakes, snacks, balloon swords and more. Come as your favorite superhero.
To register for the above events and for more information, email Recreation Director Bob Lasko at boblasko30@yahoo.com.