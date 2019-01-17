Woodbine Recreation Commission holds youth baseball sign-ups

WOODBINE — The Woodbine Recreation Commission has begun early baseball sign-ups, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
Registration forms are available at the Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration forms will also be available at open gym Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.
Age groups: Tee ball ages 5-6; instructional baseball and softball ages 7-8; minor and major baseball and softball ages 9-12; senior baseball and softball ages 13-16.
Fees are $35 per player or $50 family (Reminder: fees will be collected at a later date).
All sign-ups must be completed by Feb. 1. The Recreation Commission needs to have its coaches and teams in by Feb. 1. Any questions please email us at woodbinerecreation@yahoo.com or call 609-374-0502.
“I urge all those interested to sign up as soon as possible so that coaches and teams can be assembled. Looking forward to another championship team!” Pikolycky said.