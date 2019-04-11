Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Middle Township

Woodbine's 2019 budget calls for no local purpose tax increase

WOODBINE —  The borough introduced its budget plan for 2019 at its April 4 council meeting, Mayor William Pikolycky said.

Under the proposed budget, the local purpose tax would stay stable for the 29th consecutive year. The tax rate is at 0.234 cents per $100 assessed value, the same as 2018. This means that a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $234 in local purpose tax. 

The 2019 spending plan calls for a total budget of about $2.5 million. This includes the budgets for the water/sewer utility, with a total spending plan of $525,400, and the airport utility, with a total spending plan of $570,539 excluding grants.

The borough has had to absorb large increases in the cost of contract services for trash collection (72% increase) and recycling collection (59% increase).

In addition, the borough will administer a number of projects throughout this year that were previously funded in the amount of about $3 million. It is pursuing this year additional grant funding in the amount of approximately $5 million for airport, water, parks and bikeways, and other infrastructure projects.

“I am pleased to report that our financial position remains strong, as does our fund balance. We continue to successfully obtain grant funding from federal, state, county and other sources, allowing us to leverage our municipal funds to the fullest extent possible.” Pikolycky said. “I take great pride in noting that as mayor for the past 29 years, we have not increased the local purpose tax rate.”

The public hearing on the municipal budget proposal will be held at the May 2 Borough Council meeting, starting at 8 p.m.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.