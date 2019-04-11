Woodbine's 2019 budget calls for no local purpose tax increase

WOODBINE — The borough introduced its budget plan for 2019 at its April 4 council meeting, Mayor William Pikolycky said.
Under the proposed budget, the local purpose tax would stay stable for the 29th consecutive year. The tax rate is at 0.234 cents per $100 assessed value, the same as 2018. This means that a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $234 in local purpose tax.
The 2019 spending plan calls for a total budget of about $2.5 million. This includes the budgets for the water/sewer utility, with a total spending plan of $525,400, and the airport utility, with a total spending plan of $570,539 excluding grants.
The borough has had to absorb large increases in the cost of contract services for trash collection (72% increase) and recycling collection (59% increase).
In addition, the borough will administer a number of projects throughout this year that were previously funded in the amount of about $3 million. It is pursuing this year additional grant funding in the amount of approximately $5 million for airport, water, parks and bikeways, and other infrastructure projects.
“I am pleased to report that our financial position remains strong, as does our fund balance. We continue to successfully obtain grant funding from federal, state, county and other sources, allowing us to leverage our municipal funds to the fullest extent possible.” Pikolycky said. “I take great pride in noting that as mayor for the past 29 years, we have not increased the local purpose tax rate.”
The public hearing on the municipal budget proposal will be held at the May 2 Borough Council meeting, starting at 8 p.m.