WOODBINE — On Saturday, Aug. 4, the residents of Woodbine and the surrounding boroughs enjoyed a fun-filled day of free food, entertainment, waterslides, games and educational information compliments of Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez and private donors.
For the past seven years, Perez has worked to build the Woodbine Kid’s Carnival into the event it is today. Many community organizations helped to make this year a spectacular event. This year there were over 1,000 people in attendance.
“I am proud of Mary and how much she cares about this community. She gives back so much! You can tell she loves the people in her town!” said Michele Dawson, pharmacist at Partners Pharmacy in the Woodbine Developmental Center.
“I do this event every year because it makes me happy to see all the children smiling and enjoying themselves but also learning at the same time. This event is about showing the children that there are opportunities that are available to them. If they want to be a police officer, they can be. If they want to work for the parks and recreation department, they can. If they want to go to college, there’s a way to do that too,” said Perez. “This event is about the children and how we can help them grow into upstanding adults that can give back to their community one day.”
Perez would like to thank everyone who helped out with this year’s event. Many volunteers, donors and organizations participated: American Legion Post 298 of Woodbine, Atlantic City Electric, Belleplain Emergency Corps, Belleplain State Forest — Thomas Champion, Boy Scouts of America Troop 77, Cape May County Library, Cape May County Sherriff’s Department, CARA, New Jersey Division of Parks and Forestry — Billy Love, New Jersey Shares, New Jersey State Police, Puerto Rican Action Committee, Stockton University, Sam Azeez of Woodbine Heritage Museum, TBC Balloon Lift and Woodbine Fire Department.
For more information about the Woodbine Kid’s Carnival, please contact Perez at 609-778-8172 or follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/Councilwomanmaryperez.