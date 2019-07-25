Woodbine — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Borough of Woodbine has made application to the New Jersey Department of Transportation Municipal Aid program for funding totaling over $700,000.
The first application, in the amount of $324,993.75, is for the Reconstruction/Resurfacing of Clay Street, between Heilprin Avenue and Monroe Avenue, and for Madison Avenue, between Webster Street and Clay Street.
These roads are in a deteriorated condition and need improvement, including the rehabilitation of the stormwater inlets, which are failing and collapsing.
The second application, in the amount of $239,312.50, is for the Reconstruction of DeHirsch Avenue, from Monroe Avenue to Heilprin Avenue. This project would be a continuation of previously funded work on DeHirsch Avenue.
This road is in a deteriorated condition and needs improvement, including installation of stormwater facilities to correct recurring flooding problems.
The third application, in the amount of $199,593.75, is for is for the extension of the Woodbine Bikeway System, which would continue to traverse through the open space recreational area and environmental educational park, as well as to the Community School site, which includes a branch of the Cape May County Library. From there, it will continue to the intersection of Heilprin and Sumner.
This bikeway extension is part of an overall plan to interconnect publically-owned sites within the Borough to New Jersey’s High Point to Cape May bikeway system. It also connects to the Belleplain State Forest Trail system and is part of the planned county-wide bikeways system that will eventually extend to the Cape May County Zoo.
“In continuing maintaining our infrastructure, and in particular our roadways, these funds will provide necessary improvements to these facilities while avoiding any financial impact on our local taxpayers,” added Mayor Pikolycky.