WOODBINE — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has awarded the borough a Small Cities CDBG grant in the amount of $400,000 to develop all-inclusive ADA-compliant playground facilities at the Woodbine Cape May County Open Space EcoPark, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
The borough has been working closely with the Cape May County Open Space Board to develop a concept and style for the proposed playground facilities, one that complements the natural setting and amenities of the EcoPark.
The EcoPark is the ideal location for the development of the kind of playground envisioned by Jake’s Law; it will be an enhancement to the plans to maintain the natural setting of the Eco-Park while ensuring the facility is accessible to all visitors.
Jake’s Law is legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that provides incentives to units of government to create inclusive playgrounds for disabled individuals of all ages.
Jake’s Law takes ADA design to the next level. It encourages the development of playgrounds that can be used by those with virtually any manner of disability: physical, vision, hearing, sensory, cognitive and ambulatory.
In addition, the borough has just submitted an application to the Cape May County Open Space Program for $183,060 in funding to integrate Creative Placemaking design elements into the EcoPark as part of the new county Open Space branding initiative, which will further complement the all-inclusive playground and include shade structures, decorative fencing, site furniture, trail and entry signs, wayfinding signage and Open Space Identifiers.
“Adding this all-inclusive playground to the overall concept of the EcoPark will bring it to a higher level, creating an attraction that encompasses recreational, educational, and environmental components for both residents of and visitors to the community, and this funding will permit us to finalize our overall concept. We thank the Department of Community Affairs for this award and for their continued commitment to the borough of Woodbine,” Pikolycky said.
“As we begin to finish phases 2 and 3 of this project this spring and summer, the design features to be implemented under this current (county Open Space Program) application will serve to clearly identify the EcoPark as a County Open Space asset,” he said. “I wish to thank the County Open Space Board as well as the Board of Freeholders for coming up with this well thought out branding where all local and county residents as well as visitors will recognize these Open Space areas for enjoyment as part of a coherent system.”
