WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the borough of Woodbine will hold a public hearing 4 p.m. Thursday, July 26, in the Main Meeting Room of Borough Hall, 501 Washington Ave. to discuss the FY 2019 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program and to explain federal and state guidelines.
Woodbine is considering the submission of a public facilities application for $400,000 for various improvements at the former hat-factory site. This may include a community park and recreation area with design features to accommodate persons with disabilities per the Americans with Disabilities Act.
However, the public hearing is also an opportunity for the borough to receive public input on other potential projects and to answer questions about the Small Cities Program.
“I invite all those interested to attend this public hearing and learn more about the Small Cities program,” Pikolycky said.
The Small Cities Program is administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.
“Woodbine has been successful in securing Small Cities funding in the past, which has benefited the borough as a whole by carrying out a number of much-needed improvements to our roads, drainage, community buildings and, most recently, by assisting in the purchase of a new pumper firetruck. This year’s Small Cities application is intended continue to focus on funding opportunities to address community needs and leverage other regional, state and federal grants to the fullest extent possible as we have in the past, ” Pikolycky said.