WOODBINE — Woodbine will hold a public hearing 4 p.m. Aug. 7 in the main meeting room of Borough Hall, 501 Washington Ave. to review the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program and receive public input on a fiscal year 2020 Small Cities application by the borough, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
Woodbine is considering the submission of a Small Cities application for $400,000 for the development of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground facilities at the Eco-Park site.
The borough proposes to enhance the design of the new playground at the Woodbine Open Space Eco-Park. This grant would leverage the borough's Open Space funds. These enhancements would result in an all-inclusive designed playground that would provide accessibility to individuals with all types of disabilities.
In addition to receiving citizen comments and recommendations, the purpose of this required hearing is to explain federal and state guidelines and to review eligible and proposed program activities.
“I invite all those interested to attend this public hearing and learn more about the Small Cities program,” Pikolycky said.
The Small Cities Program is administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.
“Woodbine has in the past been the proud, and appreciative, recipient of Small Cities funding to carry out a wide range of projects that benefit our community,” Pikolycky said. “With community input and support, we are hopeful that this year’s application will again be favorably reviewed.”