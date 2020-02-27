WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky reminds residents that the borough annual rabies clinic, free to borough residents, will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, at the Woodbine Ambulance Corps Building/Public Safety facility on DeHirsch Avenue.
Licenses may be obtained at Borough Hall the day and time of the clinic. Proof of current rabies vaccination must be presented for a license.
Residents are asked to have dogs on leashes with proper collars and cats in carriers.
Information on low-cost spay and neuter for Woodbine residents will be available at the clinic.
All cats and dogs in the borough must be licensed. Licenses can be obtained from the municipal clerk at Borough Hall, 501 Washington Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
License fees for dogs are $8.20 if spayed or neutered and $11.20 if not. Proof of spay and neuter must be brought in to receive the lower license fees. For cats, they are $5, regardless. If purchased after March 31, a $5 late fee will be added.
“Without license registration fees, providing local access to rabies vaccinations through these free clinics would not be possible” Pikolycky said.
For any questions about the clinic or licenses call the borough clerk at 861-2153.
