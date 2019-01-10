Woodbine to receive $2,618 state recycling grant

WOODBINE — Woodbine will receive a $2,618.83 recycling grant from the state of New Jersey, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
The funds, based on 2016 — the most recent year for which data is available — are being awarded through the state’s Recycling Enhancement Act.
The recycling grant program is funded by a $3 per-ton surcharge on trash disposed of at solid waste facilities statewide. The Department of Environmental Protection then allocates that money back to municipalities based on how much recycling each community reports accomplishing during a particular calendar year.
Grants are based on materials collected and recycled in the municipality and are used in various ways to improve recycling efforts, including funding recycling coordinators, education outreach and curbside pickup programs.
Distribution of grants this year is based on the recycling successes local governments demonstrated in 2016.
“The receptacles provided to residents and throughout our public and recreational areas should further encourage us to continue our record of sustainable recycling so as to meet our state goals,” Pikolycky said.