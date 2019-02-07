Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Gazette of Middle Township

Woodbine volunteer fire department installs officers

Installation dinner

From left are Lt. Harry Ciabatoni, Chief Manny Gonzalez, Capt. Douglass Watkins, Lt. William Bailey and Assistant Chief Jose Santiago Jr.

 Submitted photo.

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announced installation of the 2019 officers of the Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department at its Jan. 25 annual installation dinner, Surf Dog.

Officers were sworn in by Pikolycky.

The administrative officers are President William Bailey, Vice President Thomas Ryan, secretary Jeanette Schalek, assistant secretary Harry Ciabatoni and treasurer Joseph Schalek.

The line officers are Chief Manuel Gonzalez Sr.; Assistant Chief Jose Santiago Jr.; Capt. Douglas Watkins Sr.; Lts. Joseph Schalek, Harry Ciabatoni, William Bailey, Thomas Ryan and Ulysses Rodriguez Sr.; and safety officer John Pikolycky.

“I look forward to working with the administrative and line officers this coming year as we take delivery on our new pumper truck and work toward continuing to upgrade Woodbine’s volunteer fire department,” Pikolycky said.

