MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Sixteen small-business owners breathed a sigh of relief along with many others in the state as Gov. Phil Murphy announced nonessential businesses could begin operating at limited capacity and New Jersey entered the second stage of its multi-phase recovery plan.
Despite all of the precautions being taken, social distancing measures have yet to put a damper on the shopping experience at Woodland Village. Each unique shop is already naturally spaced from each other, across an open-air & wisteria-draped network of footpaths that allows shoppers to shop safely without sacrificing the full shopping experience.
Beauty at the Beach storeowner Jennifer Dagrosa has seen the enthusiasm in shoppers, who have been anxious for the opportunity to get out shopping again while simultaneously feeling confident they are practicing essential social distancing. While nonessential businesses such as her own were still restricted from opening, Dagrosa began sewing face masks that are now sold to raise money for the Cape May County Zoo.
“We’re just thankful for the opportunity to offer people a sense of normalcy while navigating these never before seen challenges,” Dagrosa said.
The tradition of outdoor and scenic dining continues at Woodland Village. Studibagels has long offered outdoor dining and snacking options, while newcomer Buddy’s Ice Cream celebrates its grand opening in the wake of the monthslong shutdown. All in all, these sixteen store owners have been thrilled to welcome new and regular shoppers back to Woodland Village and are excited to make the best of this far-from-ordinary summer.
