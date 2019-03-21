Youth basketball team honored for championship

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Middle Township celebrated a basketball team’s championship season, a season that almost didn’t happen.
Members of the Middle Township Boys Travel Basketball Team, made up of third- and fourth-graders, were at the Monday, March 18, Township Committee with their families to receive trophies, a certificate and the congratulations of township officials. The team won their division in the 2018-19 South Shore Basketball League.
The team was organized through the Middle Township recreation department.
“We weren’t even sure we were going to have a team because we had a hard time finding a coach, but I’m proud to say that our recreation director and his assistant stepped up to coach the team, Robert Matthews and Dustin Sturm,” said Mayor Timothy Donohue at the start of the meeting. “The end result was these guys went out and won a championship.”
The players came up one at a time to receive their trophies.
Donohue said he had never seen an entire team turn up for a committee meeting. They were set for pizza afterward.
“There you go, guys. We’ll do it again next year,” Donohue said.