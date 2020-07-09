Ocean City’s Francis X. McCormac served as an Army signal corpsman from 1942-1945, including the Invasion of Omaha Beach.
The French Consulate has announced that Ocean City’s Francis X. McCormac, a WWII U.S. Army veteran, will be named a Chevalier (Knight) of France’s National Order of the Legion of Honor, on July 14th (Bastille Day). This award, the highest given to civilians or military, was created in 1802 by Napolean to recognize men and women who have accomplished exceptional deeds for France and its people.
McCormac’s nomination was based on his1942-45 U.S. Army service as a signal corpsman, most notably during the D-Day invasion of Omaha Beach in Normandy. In 2004, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of D-Day, then French President Jacques Chirac, decided to honor all American WWII veterans who had fought on French soil.
“I entered the service in Massachusetts, and was then shipped-out to Scotland,” said McCormac. “From there, I landed on Omaha Beach, followed by deployments to Belgium and Germany, for the Battle of the Bulge.”
During the Battle of the Bulge, McCormac’s Northern France radio relay unit informed U.S. Army units of the Nazis ruse of dressing in GI uniforms and posing as Military Police to misdirect Allied troops. These messages were critical in stopping the Nazi efforts. McCormac went on to see the liberation of German concentration camps before he eventually returned home to Philadelphia.
Following the war, he returned to his civilian job as an inspector for Philadelphia’s Philco Radio Corporation, for 42-years until retirement.
“I was not even aware that I would be receiving this honor until I was informed by Tom Tumelty, a Trustee from Ocean City American Legion Post 524,” said McCormac.
McCormac’s ceremony will take place in the yard of his daughter’s Ocean City residence with invited guests to include staff members from the French Consul General’s office, Mayor Jay Gillian and City Council members, Ocean City American Legion Post 524 Commander Bob Marzulli, family and friends.
A release from the French Consulate Office in New York states:
Your generation showed the utmost strength of soul: It risked its life to save men and women that it had never met, and to liberate a soil that it had, for the most part, never set foot on. Beyond commemorating and celebrating your bravery, we owe it to you to prove ourselves worthy of the great legacy of peace and freedom that you left us. Vive la France. God Bless America. Long live the French-American friendship.
