A rolling reminder to be safe: Ocean City police unveil HERO Campaign-themed patrol car

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department and the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign have teamed up to promote designated driving in a unique way — on one of the city’s patrol cars.
City and police officials joined the HERO Campaign recently to unveil the Crown Victoria cruiser that is the first law enforcement vehicle anywhere to feature HERO Campaign signage aimed at preventing drinking and driving.
Similar HERO Campaign-themed police cruisers will be unveiled by Atlantic City and Evesham Township police departments in the coming weeks.
The police cruiser will now be a rolling reminder of the campaign’s signature message, “Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver,” and its trademark HERO logo. When not on patrol, the cruiser will be displayed at community events, on the Ocean City Boardwalk and at local schools to educate students and the public about the importance of responsibility and the dangers of drinking and driving.
The HERO wrap was donated by Jane French, of Ocean City, a longtime volunteer and supporter of the HERO Campaign.
“We thought this would be a great way to support the HERO Campaign and its life-saving message,” said Ocean City police Chief Jay Prettyman. “It’s also a meaningful way to promote the longstanding relationship between the resort and the HERO Campaign as together we seek to keep America’s Greatest Family Resort a safe community for everyone.”
“Drunk driving is the most preventable crime in America,” said HERO Campaign chairman and co-founder Bill Elliott. “This new HERO police car will be a constant reminder — to residents and visitors alike — about the importance of having safe and sober designated drivers whenever good times include alcoholic beverages.”
The HERO Campaign is a nonprofit organization dedicated to stopping impaired driving by promoting the use of safe and sober designated drivers in memory of Navy Ensign John R. Elliott, of Egg Harbor Township, who was killed in a collision with a drunken driver in July 2000.
For more information, see herocampaign.org or call 609-626-3880.