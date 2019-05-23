Airman and family honored as guests of Ocean City American Legion R & R Program

OCEAN CITY — American Legion Post 524 welcomed another service member to America’s Greatest Family Resort on Saturday, May 18, when it honored U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andre Pazmino and his family for a week’s vacation, courtesy of the organization’s Rest & Relaxation Program.
The Pazmino family was honored during a lunchtime welcoming ceremony at Post 524, following a motorcade from the Police and Fire departments and an escort into town by the Legion Riders. The family will be given the use of a free condominium for the week, as well as a multitude of gifts from local Ocean City businesses as a way to say, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice.”
“This is the sixth consecutive year that Ocean City’s American Legion Post 524 has hosted military service personnel and their families while they enjoy our shore community and its many amenities,” said Jerry Bonner, chairman of the R&R Committee.
Pazmino is a 13-year veteran of the Air Force and has been deployed to Iraq and most recently Somalia, Africa. Serving out of Joint Base McGuire/Dix/Lakehurst, he is a resident of Queens, New York.
“I am truly appreciative of this honor and the generosity of the American Legion,” Pazmino said. “This means so much to my family and me.”
Joining Pazmino in Ocean City is his 6-year-old son, Mason, and his 5-year-old daughter, Isabella. Attending the ceremony at Morvay-Miley American Legion Post 524, 46th Street and West Avenue, was the staff sergeant’s mother, father and sister.
A multitude of gifts, such as dinners at local restaurants and product baskets, as well as accommodations such as free parking passes, have been donated by Ocean City businesses. During the week, Pazmino and his family will receive the keys to the city from Mayor Jay Gillian.
“The Veterans Rest & Relaxation Program began in 2013 as a way to pay tribute to servicemen and women for sacrifices made during their time in the military,” Bonner said. “Whenever military personnel are deployed, their families also share in that deployment, and we support their efforts as well.”