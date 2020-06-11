Two of Ocean City’s premier service groups are partnering with Cousin’s Restaurant to jointly fund a dinner program that is delivering meals to local senior citizens during these difficult times of social distancing.
On Wednesdays and Saturdays, members from Morvay-Miley American Legion Post 524 and the Ocean City Exchange Club meet at the 1st Street and Asbury Avenue restaurant to pick-up complimentary meals for elderly and medically-involved residents living in the Ocean City, Upper Township and Somers Point areas.
The program has delivered over 250 meals since its inception and has been especially welcomed by those who find themselves homebound.
“Our organizations are proud to be helping local community members, especially those struggling with travel restrictions during these unprecedented times,” said American Legion Commander Bob Marzulli.
Exchange Club Past President Mark Cassidy said, “We are grateful for the donations we are receiving which are making it possible for us to continue the program.”
Other organization volunteers include Sabine DiSpaldo, Joanne Marzulli, and Ann Maikner of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 524; Mike Coffman, Joe DiSpaldo, Bernie Kreig, Emil Maikner and John Zappile of Post 524; Jim McElroy and Stu Sirott of the Exchange Club; and Dan Hagan owner of Linwood’s Body in Balance Rehabilitation.
