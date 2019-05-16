American Legion presents documentary recalling Philadelphia school's Vietnam veterans

OCEAN CITY — American Legion Post 524 will present “Remembering The 27 Crusaders,” a feature-length documentary film recounting the lives and Vietnam military service of 27 U.S. soldiers who graduated from Father Judge High School in the Northeast section of Philadelphia.
The film will be shown 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Legion Post, 46th Street and West Avenue.
The film’s narrative is driven by interviews with family, friends, classmates, Father Judge staff, brothers-in-arms and military personnel. It employs extensive archival video, photos and media materials along with a soundtrack featuring period and contemporary music.
“Father Judge High School suffered more fatalities in Vietnam than any other Catholic High School in America," said Post 524 Adjutant Jack Hagan. “This film explores the lives of the students who perished during the war, the communities and parishes where they grew up, and the prevalent sense of duty, honor and patriotism instilled at Father Judge.”
The movie is open to all Ocean City families and friends of American Legion Post 524. For more information, contact Jack Hagan at 609-304-3088 or jack.hagan@yahoo.com.