The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township's program for Thursday, March 12, will be Andrew Lewis, author of book “The Drowning of Money Island.”
Lewis’s book is the story of the bayshore community in nearby Cumberland County, ravaged by Hurricane Sandy, “where lack of recovery, sea level rise, and a state effort to buy out and demolish neighborhoods has fractured the community and foreshadowed coastal America’s sinking future.”
It is a book on how climate change is already deepening preexisting inequality.
Lewis' talk will be followed by a Q&A session. Copies of his book will be available for purchase and signing.
Rotary Inter-Clubs, quests and prospective members are always welcome, however, prior registration is appreciated. Dinner meetings are $25.
Learn more about Lewis at andrewslewis.com.
Future Rotary program highlights:
March 19: Lt. Brian Hopely, Ocean City Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, bicycle — safety developments
April 2: Daniel Enriquez, gunnery sergeant, U.S. Marines, station commander — recruiting sub-station Middlesex
April 9: Michael McKnight, presentation on the consequences of adverse childhood experiences
April 16: Joe Martucci, meteorologist for The Press of Atlantic City
April 23: Earth Day, 50th anniversary theme — speakers to be determined
Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township weekly meetings are held 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E Maryland Ave/, Somers Point. To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club contact President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670 or see www.facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary.
