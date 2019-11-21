OCEAN CITY — Tenor John Taylor will join the 55-voice Angelus Chorus, directed by Richard Stanislaw, in a concert of traditional Christmas music 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Eighth Street and Central Avenue.
The program will include Taylor singing “O Holy Night” and several other selections. He will combines with the chorus for “God Bless Us Every One,” made famous by Andrea Bocelli.
The Angelus Chorus repertoire includes “Winter Wonderland,” “Carol of the Bells,” Rutter’s “Jesus Child,” and two contrasting settings of the “Gloria,” one by Mozart and one from the country music “High Lonesome Mass” by Tim Sharp.
Ruth Fritsch, organist at Cape Island Baptist, will be the Angelus Chorus accompanist along with Gretchen Sorensen on flute. Pianist Carolyn Lothian and organist Jeff Seals will accompany John Taylor. Working with both the chorus and soloist will be the Tapestry String Quartet: Sandra Miller and Mary Jo Zahradnick on violins, Jayne Weiner on viola, and Maud Fried-Goodnight on cello.
The concert will be free; donations will be accepted.
