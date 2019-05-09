You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Ocean City

Annual Student Music Competition sounds the stage

Students from numerous local high schools sounded the Ocean City Music Pier's stage on May 1, for the annual Esther Weil music competition, hosted by The Friends of the Ocean City Pops.

30 contestants from Ocean City, Holy Spirit, Egg Harbor Township, Middle Township, Lower Cape May Regional, St. Augustine Preparatory, Mainland Regional, Oakcrest and Absegami performed vocal and instrumental pieces to compete for the top three Instrumental, Vocal and Piano Awards provided by the Scheible Encore Society. First place winners were awarded $1,000; second place, $500; and third place, $250.

For the Instrumental category, first place was awarded to Maura Olivero, of Lower Cape May Regional High School, who played "Concert Etude Op. 49" by Alexander Goedicke on the trumpet. Second place was not awarded for the Instrumental category. Third place was awarded to Christina Barbella, of Ocean City High School, who performed "Concerto in G Minor First Movement," by David Bennett on the saxophone.

For the Piano category, first place went to Hans-Derek Yu, a home schooler, who performed "Variations, Op. 41" by Nikolai Kapustin. Second place was awarded to Dennis Xu, of Mainland Regional High School, who played "Piano Concerto No. 1 in G Minor" by Felix Mendelssohn. The third place prize was awarded to Alex DeStefano, of Holy Spirit High School, who performed "Waltz in A Flat Major Op. 34 No. 1" by Frederic Chopin.

For the Voice category, first place was awarded to Grace Mozitis, of Mainland Regional High School, sings "One Perfect Moment" by Tom Kitt, A. Green and L. Emanuel.. Second place went to Alan Rendzak, of Middle Township High School, who sang "My Mother Bore Me" by Maury Yeston. Another second place prize went to Ted Guzman, of Egg Harbor Township High School, who sang "Goodbye" by Marc Shaiman. Finally, third place was given to Lena Dougherty, of Middle Township High School, who sang "Part of Your World" by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

Stephen Gring was emcee for the evening, while Robert Snodgrass was the competition coordinator. Scott Breiner and Kathy Ford served as piano accompanists.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.