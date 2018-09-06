St. Peter's United Methodist Church held a Back to School Carnival to celebrate the end of Vacation Bible School as children head back to school. Katie Grim and Julie Bickings spearheaded the carnival with help from their husbands, Keith and Christian. Members of St. Peter's assisted with Bible School and the carnival as members of the Fire Department arrived with two fire engines, while police officers brought two new bicycles to be given away as prizes.
Around Our Town at St. Peter's Back to School Carnival
- Cathy Finnegan For The Gazette
Sep 6
Sep 6
Sep 6