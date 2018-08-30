Friends of the Ocean City Pops held their 29th annual luncheon at Greate Bay Country Club. With a Mardi Gras At The Shore theme, the dining room was decorated with purple, green and yellow balloons and each guest was presented with colorful beads when they arrived. Co-Chairs Carolyn Ruggiero and Joan Ferko and committee did a great job and had a fabulous array of prizes in the silent and Chinese auctions. Tenor Cody Austin accompanied by pianist Vince Lee provided entertainment after lunch. Members of the Ferko String Band in full regalia surprised everyone when they paraded into the dining room, and guests filled the dance floor doing the Mummers Strut.