The Ocean City Ecumenical Council held its annual Volunteers Luncheon last week at St. Peter's United Methodist Church.
Candy Young, who chaired the luncheon, along with committee members Pat Crowley, Sue Baker, Andrea Paul and Carol Piechowski, greeted volunteers when they arrived. Warren Hughes entertained at the piano. Regina Ralston led the singing of "America the Beautiful" and Co-Presidents Joe Pratt and Nate Davis presented special recognitions to Elaine Winder, Phil Young, Dottie Cianci and Arlene Nespoli.