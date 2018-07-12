The Cape Shore Chorale, under the direction of Scott Breiner, presented an "Around the World" concert recently at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. During intermission, Mainland Regional High School senior Jeff Toth was presented with a Cape Shore Chorale Scholarship by Chris Hayes of Sturdy Savings Bank. Debby and Jim Dalfonso received the Exchange Club's 53rd annual Book Golden Deeds Award at a dinner held at Greate Bay County Club. Charlie Allen was recently installed as president of the Exchange Club at its annual Installation Dinner held at Clancy's by the Bay in Somers Point.
— Cathy Finnegan