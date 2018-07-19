The Ocean City Historical Museum held its annual Grace Kelly Tea recently at the Flanders Hotel. Steve Gring and Joe Stefano entertained on piano and sax as guests arrived in the upper lobby.
Miss Ocean City Madison Kennelly sported a great blond wig and modeled the stunning dress Kelly wore in "Rear Window."
Al Crescenzo and Jeff McGranahan welcomed guests while they enjoyed savories, sandwiches and desserts.
Guest speaker Kristina Haugland highlighted Grace's elegant style and high fashion she inspired in others.