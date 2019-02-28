Art on Asbury announces 'Connections' winners

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fine Arts League has announced the winners of its “Connections” Art Show & Exhibition.
First place: "Showtime," a pastel painting by Rita Michelanko, of Mays Landing
Second place: "The Smoking Pot," an oil painting by Doreen Khebzou, of Galloway Township
Third place: "Malpensa Connection," an acrylic painting by Grace Zambelli, of Ventnor
Honorable mention: "Eutierria," an acrylic painting by Annette Maynard, of Somers Point
Honorable mention: "Rue Du Poilu," an oil painting by Chuck Law, of Linwood
For more information, call 609-814-0308, see OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org or find the league on Facebook.