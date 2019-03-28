Art on Asbury announces 'Shadow' show winners

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fine Arts League has announced the winners in the “Shadows” Art Show & Exhibition in March.
1. Dennis Doyle, oil, "Under the Bridge," Boston, Massachusetts
2. Janis Albuck, photo, "Yellow Springs," Ventnor
3. Grace Zambelli, acrylic, "At the Stage Door," Ventnor
Honorable Mentions
Charles Wray, wood, "Good Vibrations," Galloway Township
Amy Mahon, acrylic, "This Must be the Place," Ocean City
Artists, start thinking about silos, structures and steel for the “Buildings — Rural & Urban” themed show in April.
Art on Asbury is at 711 Asbury Ave. The gallery is restocked, and all artwork is for sale. The gallery is open 7 days a week.
In addition to the artwork in the exhibition, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture, all made by professional local artisans.
For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org.