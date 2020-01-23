OCEAN CITY — It’s black and white with a splash of color at next month's Art on Asbury Art Show & Exhibition.
A meet-the-artist reception and awards presentation will take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, the first Friday of the month. Light refreshments will be served. The event will be free and open to the public.
In March, the gallery will hold its “Mixed Media” show and invites artists to prepare and take part.
All artwork is for sale. The gallery is open seven days a week.
In addition to the artwork in the exhibition, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture, all made by professional local artisans.
For more information, call 609-814-0308, see oceancityfineartsleague.org or like the gallery on Facebook.
