Art on Asbury gallery calls for works for April show

The Art on Asbury gallery is calling for Artwork for the April “Building” themed Art Show & Exhibition.
OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fine Arts League is looking for your visions of structures, from silos to steel, for the “Buildings — Rural & Urban” Art Show & Exhibition in April. Anyone can enter up to two pieces of art. Entry fee is $5 for members & $10 for nonmembers. For details on specifications of the artwork, please download our show prospectus on our website. Go to oceancityfineartsleague.org/events.htm and click on "General Prospectus for All Shows."
Five prizes with ribbons will be awarded at the Meet The Artist reception and awards presentation Friday, April 12. Prizes are, for first place, $100; second place, $75; third place, $50; and two honorable mentions, $25 each.
Artwork can be dropped off at the Art on Asbury Gallery from March 23 through 30.
For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org and like us on Facebook.