Art on Asbury gallery plans March 'Shadow'-themed Art Show & Exhibition

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Fine Arts League will present the “Shadows” Art Show & Exhibition in March.
A Meet The Artist reception and awards presentation will take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
Artists, start thinking about silos, structures and steel for the league's "Buildings — Rural & Urban”-themed show in April.
The gallery is is at 711 Asbury Ave. The gallery is restocked and all artwork is for sale. It is open 7 days a week.
In addition to the artwork in the exhibition, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture — all made from professional local artisans.
For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org and like us on Facebook.