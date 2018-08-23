OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fine Arts League is presenting the “Memories” Art Show & Exhibition in September.
There will be a Meet The Artist reception and awards presentation 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
Reminder: The league's new location is at 711 Asbury Ave. We’ve restocked the gallery and all artwork is for sale. We’re open seven days a week. So don’t miss the opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind original artwork and support your local artists.
In addition to the artwork in the exhibition, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture … all made by professional local artisans.
Artists, start looking for the art in Everyday Life for the October show.
The Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 609-814-0308, see OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org or like us on Facebook.