The Ocean City Baby Parade was held Aug. 9 on the Boardwalk.
A variety of awards were given:
Bamberger Award
Number: 101
Names: Parker Cornick
Theme: Peal of Peck’s Beach
Parents: Liz Cornick
Hanscom Award
Number: 300
Names: Teagan, Delia and Jonas Byer
Theme: The Circus Comes To Ocean City
Parents: Jared and Kelly Byer
Dahlhausen Award
Number: 204
Names: Jonathan Jones-Carafa
Theme: Ginger Beach House
Parents: Jennifer Jones
Canale Award
Number: 501
Names: Tyler and Summer Freeman
Theme: OCBP Twins
Parents: Melissa Freeman
Most Outstanding Twins or Triplets
Number: 710
Names: Garret, Liam and Payton Rose Friel
Theme: OCFD: Ocean City Friel Department
Parents: Deborah Friel
Greatest Distance Traveled
Number: 302
Names: Gabriella Papapietro
Theme: Strolling Southern Belle
From Saratoga, California
Parents: Fran Papaietro
Division A (Fancy) Section 100 (under age 2) Winner
Number: 107
Names: Victoria and Giuliana LaMota, Jacob Pensky
Theme: The Wizard of OZ
Parents: Nicole and Antonio LaMota, Griselda and Brian Pensky
Division A Section 100 Runner Up
Number: 100
Names: Scarlet Bernacki
Theme: Miss Scarlet, Fresh from “The Gardens”
Parents: Janae Bernacki
Division A Section 200 Winner
Number: 205
Names: Kendall and Shannon Donnelly
Theme: Princess Tea Party
Parents: Pamela Donnelly
Division A Section 200 Runner Ups
Number: 203
Names: Jackson and Cameron Davis
Theme: Up, Up and Away
Parents: Lori Davis-Griffin
Division A Section 300 Winner
Number: 303
Names: Grace and Tierney Kane
Theme: Fairy Garden Princess
Parents: Kelly Kane
Division A Section 300 Runner Ups
Number: 302
Names: Gabriella Papapietro
Theme: Strolling Southern Belle
Parents: Fran Papaietro
Division B Section 400 Winner
Number: 408
Names: Vivian Firmani
Theme: Rock Lobster
Parents: Rebecca Firmani
Division B Section 400 Runner Ups
Number: 400
Names: Victoria Selby
Theme: Splish Splash
Parents: Christina Selby
Division B Section 500 Winner
Number: 504
Names: Mackenzie and Ava Young, Aleissia Strama, and Audrey Doggendorf
Theme: Go Granny Go
Parents: Amy Young
Division B Section 500 Runner Ups
Number: 509
Names: Lilian Albright and Thomas Dickinson Jr.
Theme: Going Ape for OC Golf
Parents: Lindsay Dickinson
Division B Section 600 Winner
Number: 600
Names: Sophia, Gloria and Katelynn Neal, and Sebastian and Isabella Lynch
Theme: Cruella De Vil
Parents: Adrienne Marquette
Division B Section 600 Runner Ups
Number: 601
Names: Rayleigh, Dillon, Ainsley and Grayson Forrester, Ava and Adler Shappell, and Elijah Poole
Theme: The Greatest Show
Parents: Kelsey Ernst, Blair Poole, Jessica Shappell
Division C Winner
Number: 708
Names: Ryan and Angela Medio
Theme: Ocean City Knows This is the Greatest Show
Parents: Cindy Medio
Division C Runner Ups
Number: 703
Names: Kevin Kohlmann
Theme: Cowboy Kevin on the Tail East
Parents: Keith Kohlmann
Number: 700
Names: Eddie Kloss
Theme: Helicopter Eddie
Parents: Ed and Kim Kloss
Best Float
Ocean City Theatre Company’s Soptlight Performers Show Choir
Best Musical Act
Ed Coles Entertainers