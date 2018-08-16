The Ocean City Baby Parade was held Aug. 9 on the Boardwalk. 

A variety of awards were given:

Bamberger Award

Number: 101

Names: Parker Cornick

Theme: Peal of Peck’s Beach

Parents: Liz Cornick

Hanscom Award

Number: 300

Names: Teagan, Delia and Jonas Byer

Theme: The Circus Comes To Ocean City

Parents: Jared and Kelly Byer

Dahlhausen Award

Number: 204

Names: Jonathan Jones-Carafa

Theme: Ginger Beach House

Parents: Jennifer Jones

Canale Award

Number: 501

Names: Tyler and Summer Freeman

Theme: OCBP Twins

Parents: Melissa Freeman

Most Outstanding Twins or Triplets

Number: 710

Names: Garret, Liam and Payton Rose Friel

Theme: OCFD: Ocean City Friel Department

Parents: Deborah Friel

Greatest Distance Traveled

Number: 302

Names: Gabriella Papapietro

Theme: Strolling Southern Belle

From Saratoga, California

Parents: Fran Papaietro

Division A (Fancy) Section 100 (under age 2) Winner

Number: 107

Names: Victoria and Giuliana LaMota, Jacob Pensky

Theme: The Wizard of OZ

Parents: Nicole and Antonio LaMota, Griselda and Brian Pensky

Division A Section 100 Runner Up

Number: 100

Names: Scarlet Bernacki

Theme: Miss Scarlet, Fresh from “The Gardens”

Parents: Janae Bernacki

Division A Section 200 Winner

Number: 205

Names: Kendall and Shannon Donnelly

Theme: Princess Tea Party

Parents: Pamela Donnelly

Division A Section 200 Runner Ups

Number: 203

Names: Jackson and Cameron Davis

Theme: Up, Up and Away

Parents: Lori Davis-Griffin

Division A Section 300 Winner

Number: 303

Names: Grace and Tierney Kane

Theme: Fairy Garden Princess

Parents: Kelly Kane

Division A Section 300 Runner Ups

Number: 302

Names: Gabriella Papapietro

Theme: Strolling Southern Belle

Parents: Fran Papaietro

Division B Section 400 Winner

Number: 408

Names: Vivian Firmani

Theme: Rock Lobster

Parents: Rebecca Firmani

Division B Section 400 Runner Ups

Number: 400

Names: Victoria Selby

Theme: Splish Splash

Parents: Christina Selby

Division B Section 500 Winner

Number: 504

Names: Mackenzie and Ava Young, Aleissia Strama, and Audrey Doggendorf

Theme: Go Granny Go

Parents: Amy Young

Division B Section 500 Runner Ups

Number: 509

Names: Lilian Albright and Thomas Dickinson Jr.

Theme: Going Ape for OC Golf

Parents: Lindsay Dickinson

Division B Section 600 Winner

Number: 600

Names: Sophia, Gloria and Katelynn Neal, and Sebastian and Isabella Lynch

Theme: Cruella De Vil

Parents: Adrienne Marquette

Division B Section 600 Runner Ups

Number: 601

Names: Rayleigh, Dillon, Ainsley and Grayson Forrester, Ava and Adler Shappell, and Elijah Poole

Theme: The Greatest Show

Parents: Kelsey Ernst, Blair Poole, Jessica Shappell

Division C Winner

Number: 708

Names: Ryan and Angela Medio

Theme: Ocean City Knows This is the Greatest Show

Parents: Cindy Medio

Division C Runner Ups

Number: 703

Names: Kevin Kohlmann

Theme: Cowboy Kevin on the Tail East

Parents: Keith Kohlmann

Number: 700

Names: Eddie Kloss

Theme: Helicopter Eddie

Parents: Ed and Kim Kloss

Best Float

Ocean City Theatre Company’s Soptlight Performers Show Choir

Best Musical Act

Ed Coles Entertainers

