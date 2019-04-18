Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

‘Ballroom With a Twist’ comes to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — What happens when you put “Dancing With The Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and “American Idol” together on one stage? You get “Ballroom With a Twist.”

Watching the cha-cha rattle on the television screen is one thing, but getting up close and live beneath the fringe, sequins and booming sounds of rumba bass is another ballgame. “Ballroom With A Twist” brings a frenzy of sizzling dance moves by professional international dancers spanning the hot moves of samba, waltz, foxtrot, quickstep and jive. If the dancers are not enough to keep you in awe, several of your favorite “American Idol” finalists will be joining the bill with their hit songs.

The show will feature Emma Slater and Tristan MacManus, professional dancers who competed in multiple seasons of “Dancing With the Stars.” (“Ballroom With a Twist” is not sponsored by or affiliated with “Dancing with the Stars” in any capacity.)

“Ballroom With a Twist” comes to the Ocean City Music Pier at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Tickets range from $25 to $40 and can be purchased at OceanCityVacation.com/boxoffice, by calling 609-399-6111 or by stopping by the City Hall Welcome Center (Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue), the Roy Gillian Welcome Center on the Route 52 causeway, the 46th Street Welcome Center, or the Music Pier box office on weekends.

