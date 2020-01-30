OCEAN CITY — Barry Williams, who starred as Greg Brady in the classic sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” will be grand marshal of the 2020 Doo Dah Parade in Ocean City on April 18 and return that night to emcee the Mr. Mature America Pageant.
Williams began his acting career at age 11 and appeared in shows such as “Dragnet,” “Gomer Pyle,” “The Mod Squad” and “Mission Impossible” before landing his role as America’s most reliable big brother in “The Brady Bunch.” He performed in the title role of the Broadway musical “Pippin” and has appeared in more than 85 other musical theater productions. He is an author, has worked as a SiriusXM DJ and entertained troops on world USO tours. He lives in Branson, Missouri, with his wife, Tina, and plays in the musical trio Barry Williams and the Travelers.
His talent and charm will be a perfect fit for Ocean City’s Mr. Mature America Pageant, which mixes self-deprecating humor with nostalgia and talent in a tribute to men ages 55 and older. Williams will host the seventh annual event and conduct on-stage interviews with contestants.
The pageant is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18, on the Ocean City Music Pier. The event is the first and only pageant of its kind in the United States. The pageant includes competition in talent, judge’s interview, poise and appearance, and on-stage question. Tickets for the show will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 23, and will be available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, by calling 609-399-6111 or at Ocean City’s welcome centers at City Hall and on the Route 52 causeway.
Registration is now open for any contestant 55 or older who would like to participate. The Ocean City Music Pier crowd is raucous and appreciative as the contestants ham it up on stage, competing in talent, poise and interview segments.
If you have what it takes to be the world’s next “Mr. Mature” (or if you can talk somebody into it), complete the online entry form available at OCNJ.us/MrMature or call Michael Hartman at 609-525-9284 for more information. Deadline for sign-ups is March 15.
The Mr. Mature Pageant takes place on the evening of the Doo Dah Parade, April 18, to cap off a day filled with humor and nostalgia.
Registration also is open for any individuals, groups or businesses who want to participate in the Doo Dah Parade at noon that day. Joining the parade is a great way to bring awareness to your business or cause before the summer season. Sign up at ocnj.us/Doo-Dah-Parade.
The Doo Dah Parade was first held in Ocean City in 1986 as an event to herald the end of income tax season. It featured unusual entries like beach chair drill teams and fan clubs of legendary comedians. The parade begins on Asbury Avenue at Sixth Street, proceeds to 12th Street and turns east to the Boardwalk. It finishes on the Boardwalk at Fifth Street. For more than a decade, the parade has been anchored by a legion of dogs from the Basset Hound Rescue League.
LOS LOBOS JOINS 2020 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
Tickets for a June 23 concert by Los Lobos — whose 1987 cover of “La Bamba” topped the charts — at the Ocean City Music Pier are on sale. Los Lobos will be joined by Alejandro Escovedo. Los Lobos joins a stellar lineup for the 2020 Summer Concert Series at the Music Pier.
Ticket sales are also open for the following shows:
• Get The Led Out: A perennial favorite tribute to Led Zeppelin, 7 p.m. Monday, June 22.
• Judy Collins and Arlo Guthrie: Two folk legends share the stage, 7 p.m. Monday, June 29.
• Killer Queen: The premier Queen tribute featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, 7 p.m. Monday, July 13.
• Straight No Chaser: An a cappella group with a wide repertoire and viral appeal, 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 20.
• Marshall Tucker Band and Pure Prairie League: Bands who helped invent Southern rock and country rock, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
Tickets for these shows are available only through Ticketmaster at TicketMaster.com. A limited number of tickets may be available through the Music Pier Box Office in the spring. The Music Pier is on the Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace.
