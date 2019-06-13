Bayside Family Fun Event to take over the back bay in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce and the back bay merchants in Ocean City will host their first annual Bayside Family Day on Saturday, June 22 to help kick off the summer season.
The event will be held 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dock and parking lot at Second Street and Bay Avenue. It will highlight all the bay businesses have to offer, including live music from the Tidal Wave Band, food vendors, entertainment, educational demonstrations, crafters and more.
Presenting sponsors for the inaugural event include Jet Drive Exchange Boat & Jet Ski Club, Ocean City Parasail, Pirate Voyages and Totally Tubular Water Sports.