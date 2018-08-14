America’s favorite band, the Beach Boys, will return to the Ocean City Music Pier Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 20 and 21, for four concerts, at 6 and 8:30 p.m. on each date. Tickets are $59.50 and $75.
The appearance is a highlight of the Music Pier’s 25th anniversary concert series, which has also included appearances by Aimee Mann, the Hooters, Blues Traveler, America and Gordon Lightfoot. Concertgoers can sing along with familiar hits like “Good Vibrations,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” “Surfer Girl,” “Kokomo” and “California Girls.”
The band was formed in 1962 by three teenage brothers from Hawthorne, California. Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson recruited their cousin, Mike Love, and a school friend, Al Jardine, to complete the ranks. The result was a uniquely sweet harmonic blend, upbeat sound and celebration of West Coast surf culture that rocketed the band to the top of the charts and remains the soundtrack of the American summer. The Grammy Award-winning group has made the Billboard Top 40 36 times, more than any other American band, and in 1988 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The current tour, which kicked off in May, is taking the iconic band to some 150 cities around the world and crisscrossing the United States, England, Ireland and Canada. For fans of the TV sitcoms “Full House” and “Fuller House,” there’s always the chance that actor-musician-heartthrob John Stamos will drop in to play guitar.
The current tour features founding member and lead singer Love with longtime sideman Bruce Johnston on keyboards, plus a seven-piece backup band that includes saxophone and flute. Brian Wilson, acknowledged as the creative genius behind the Beach Boys sound, had been touring solo to mark 50 years since the release of the landmark album “Pet Sounds,” but has been sidelined by health issues.
Love attributes the Beach Boys’ longstanding popularity to “the warmth of the harmonies.”
“All we knew was we liked to sing and make harmonies together,” he said last year, announcing the launch of the 2018 “Now and Then” tour. “So to have it become part of American musical culture is pretty amazing.”
The band’s enduring success is also attributable to the Beach Boys’ tireless activity. In June, they released their latest album, “Beach Boys with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” which juxtaposes the band’s original recordings with the lush sounds of a full symphony orchestra. According to Rolling Stone, the orchestra “adds a few new dimensions” to classic tunes like “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “whether it’s the occasional rumble of brass or the way the string section swoons beneath the Beach Boys’ harmonies.”
And earlier this year, they introduced a Sirius XM radio channel (Channel 4) to showcase their extensive hit list, alternative and live versions of their favorite songs, rare rehearsal takes and anecdotes about the Beach Boys from other musicians and celebrities. Listener requests are taken at 833-FUNFUNFUN.
For tickets to the Music Pier concerts, visit ocnj.us/boxoffice or call 609-399-6111.