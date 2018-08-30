Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Ocean City’s newest bakery.
Owner Aileen Lynch, along with her friends and family, cut the ribbon at The Beachin’ Bakery in downtown Ocean City.
The Beachin’ Bakery, 1046 Asbury Ave., creates customized cakes, cupcakes, cake pops and cookies for any occasion. Visit them online at facebook.com/TheBeachInBakery or call 609-814-2136.
Mayor Jay Gillian, Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michele Gillian, Chamber President Dave Allegretto, Chamber 1st Vice President Cricket Frank, Councilman Bob Barr and local historian Fred Miller were all on hand to welcome and celebrate the new business.