OCEAN CITY — Eddie Flotte of Maui, Hawaii, won the $500 Best of Show Award at the Boardwalk Art Show, Saturday, Aug. 4.
A native of Ocean City, Flotte’s watercolor painting “Early Birds” depicts a variety of beachgoers at the Ocean City beach. Flotte painted the characters based on more than 40 photos of real beachgoers.
Lancaster, Pennsylvania, resident Arlene Fisher will be honored in 2019. The Ocean City Arts Center will rename the Best of Show award “The Arlene Fisher Best of Show.” Fisher is the artist who has participated the most years in the Boardwalk Art Show. This year was her 41st Boardwalk Art Show.
Other winners are as follows:
• Best of Show Jewelry, Ellen Pollock
• Aubrey W. Dutton Memorial Award: watercolor artist Evan Fein for “View over Ocean City with High School”
• Second place: oil by Kevin Liang “Autumn Path
• Third place: by oil painter Luisa Velasquez “Sculpi De Rainbow.
• Honorable mentions: Pastel Artist Michele Foster Lucas for “Giggles”; photographer George Gehring for “Salt Water and Haze”; and oil painter Heather Lynn Gibson for “Resting in the Sea of Galilee”.
Awards ranged from $100 for an Honorable Mention to $500 for Best of Show Jewelry.
For further information, see oceancityartscenter.org or email at info@oceancityartscenter.org.
The Ocean City Arts Center is in the Community Center, 1735 Simpson Ave. This month’s exhibit is “Painted Alleys of Ocean City” by Anthony Allman.